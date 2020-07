Bank CEO: There’s “blue pen” Romania and there’s app Romania

Bank CEO: There’s “blue pen” Romania and there’s app Romania. Romania is a country of contrasts when it comes to digitization, points out Steven van Groningen, the president of Raiffeisen Bank Romania and Concordia Employers’ Federation. “I live in two Romanias: the blue pen Romania, with which I have to sign twice a year the health records, labor safety (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]