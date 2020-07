Orange Romania Turnover Drops 10% in 2Q/2002, to EUR242M

Orange Romania Turnover Drops 10% in 2Q/2002, to EUR242M. Orange Romania, one of the leading telecom operators in Romania, said Thursday it posted a turnover of EUR242 million in the second quarter, down 10% compared with the same period in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]