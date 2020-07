Number of Insurance Contracts Grows 3.4% in 1Q/2020

Number of Insurance Contracts Grows 3.4% in 1Q/2020. Insurers in Romania recorded more than 15.7 million policies at the end of the first quarter of 2020, up 3.4% compared with the same period in 2019, financial watchdog data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]