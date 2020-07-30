Nicusor Dan, about common right-wing candidates in Bucharest: I am optimistic

Nicusor Dan, about common right-wing candidates in Bucharest: I am optimistic. The candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan, expressed, on Thursday, his trust that the right-wing parties will "have the wisdom" to reach "an agreement" in what regards candidacies for local elections, as they have done in his case, designating him joint candidate for the Bucharest Mayoralty. "I have faith that these four parties (e.n. - National Liberal Party - PNL, Save Romania Union - USR, Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity - PLUS, People's Movement Party - PMP), looking at the will of Bucharesters to get rid of the Firea - PSD administration, as they had the wisdom, in March, to find a joint candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, will have the wisdom to find a deal (...) for all candidacies and we go together and united in these elections. I am optimistic," Nicusor Dan mentioned. Nicusor Dan held a press conference in District 6 of Bucharest, on the topic of Park&Ride parking lots.AGERPRES(RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]