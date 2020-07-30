GCS reports 1,356 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania. Survey: Over 55 pct of Romanians believe in the existence of the novel coronavirus



1,356 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, over the previous informative bulletin, following tests conducted at the national level, informs on Thursday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are new cases that have not had a positive test prior, the GCS mentions. (...)