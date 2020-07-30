PSD’s Ciolacu: We’ve decided to submit motion of censure in August. Party Congress could be held on August 22



Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday informed that the Social Democrats have decided to submit the motion of censure against the Orban Government in August. “We have decided to submit the motion of censure in August,” said Ciolacu, after the meeting of the (...)