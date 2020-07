Agroland Turnover Grows 18% in 1H/2020, to EUR25.5M

Agroland Turnover Grows 18% in 1H/2020, to EUR25.5M. Agroland Business System, a company developed by entrepreneur Horia Cardos, which owns a chain of supermarkets catering to farmers, posted a turnover of EUR25.5 million in the first half of 2020, up 18% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]