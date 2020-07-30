Iohannis accuses PSD of intentionally creating the health crisis. SocDems retort: After his government lost control of the pandemic, now Iohannis has lost control of reasoning



Iohannis accuses PSD of intentionally creating the health crisis. SocDems retort: After his government lost control of the pandemic, now Iohannis has lost control of reasoning.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) had deliberately created a health crisis as they were dissatisfied with what he called the successes of the National Liberal Party (PNL) government. “PSD, dissatisfied with the successes of the PNL Government, (...)