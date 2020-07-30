HealthMin Tataru: Two weeks of progressive increase in COVID-19 infection cases will follow

HealthMin Tataru: Two weeks of progressive increase in COVID-19 infection cases will follow. Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared that two weeks of “progressive increase” in COVID-19 infection cases will follow, and that work is meanwhile underway to adapt the hospitals in the affected areas, but also in the neighboring counties to be able to treat the infected patients. “Since July 3, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]