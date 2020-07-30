PSD's Romascanu accuses PNL gov't of losing control over COVID-19 pandemic

PSD's Romascanu accuses PNL gov't of losing control over COVID-19 pandemic. Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday that the government has lost control over the COVID-19 pandemic and President Klaus Iohannis blamed PSD. "Mr Iohannis is lying, as he did yesterday. After his government lost control of the pandemic, now Iohannis has lost control of reasoning. He had an uncontrolled outburst on television, extremely nervous, after the disaster of yesterday's news conference, where everybody criticised him. The whole of Romania is tired of hearing the same broken record - PSD is to blame. We are sick and tired of hearing that more than nine months after he installed his government, others are guilty. To be clear: the blame lies with Iohannis and the National Liberal Party (PNL) government. (...) The PNL government has lost control of the pandemic. The incompetent and criminal government is to blame for this unprecedented crisis," Romascanu said at PSD headquarters. He added that the "second lie" of the president regards to the timing of the tabling and voting of the law on quarantine and isolation. "The government was supposed to send the law on quarantine and isolation immediately after June 25, when the Constitutional Court ruled. (...) The law was sent to Parliament only on July 6, and it reached Parliament on July 7. In less than 48 hours, it was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies (...) President Iohannis himself said that there was need for debate on the law, all the more so as the law sent by the government was a law of abuses, which the Senate righted," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]