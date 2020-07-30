PM Orban in Medias: Gov’t wants a partnership with the business environment to make the economy more dynamic
Jul 30, 2020
The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and “really” increase the Romanians’ living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the Automecanica Medias (...)
