PM Orban in Medias: Gov’t wants a partnership with the business environment to make the economy more dynamic



PM Orban in Medias: Gov’t wants a partnership with the business environment to make the economy more dynamic.

The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and “really” increase the Romanians’ living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the Automecanica Medias (...)