July 30, 2020

MAE: New measures regarding conditions for entering Denmark; Romania on the list of closed countries
Jul 30, 2020

MAE: New measures regarding conditions for entering Denmark; Romania on the list of closed countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday informed that the Danish authorities announced new measures regarding the conditions for entering the Kingdom's territory, which measures will enter into force on August 1, at 12.00 pm, Romania being included on list of "closed" countries, along with other states such as Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Portugal. Thus, according to the information communicated by the Danish authorities, Romanian citizens will be able to continue to travel to Denmark only if they have a good reason, according to the established list. For information in Romanian on the list of "good reasons" it is recommended to consult the website of the Romanian Embassy in Copenhagen, at the following link: http://copenhaga.mae.ro/local-news/2343. "The Romanian citizens who have a good reason for entering the territory of Denmark will be allowed without presenting a COVID-19 test. If they show clear symptoms of infection (dry cough, fever, etc.), then the Danish authorities can refuse to let them enter the country. The Romanian citizens a right to stay in Denmark will be strongly recommended a quarantine period of 14 days upon their return from Romania. Starting with the same date, August 1, the Romanian tourists who just want to visit Denmark will not be allowed to enter this country," said the MAE in the press release sent to AGERPRES. With regard to those who just one to transit the country, the Danish authorities have stated that they will allow people to transit their country under the following conditions: * travel for tourist purposes to a country other than Denmark; proof of a reservation at an accommodation unit outside Denmark will be required; * travel to another country for one of the reasons set out in the list of "good reasons" given above. People with clear symptoms of infection (dry cough, fever, etc.) will not be allowed to transit through Denmark. Additional information on the new measures is available at the following link: https://politi.dk/en/coronavirus-in-denmark/travelling-in-or-out-of-denmark/entry-into-denmark . The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special situation, have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Copenhagen - 0045 27 35 55 37. MAE recommends consulting the web pages: https://www.mae.ro/node/51908, http://copenhaga.mae.ro/ and http://www.mae.ro/. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
