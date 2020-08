Unemployment in RO is among lowest in Europe and will not rise soon



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Romania remained steady at 5.2% in June, up from the 3.8-4.0% range where it has hovered during most of last year but is still moderate in absolute terms. Notably, the unemployment rate started going up in February (to 4.3% from 3.7% in January), (...)