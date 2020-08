Profit of Garanti BBVA Romania down 29% in H1

Profit of Garanti BBVA Romania down 29% in H1. The Romanian subsidiary of Turkish group Garanti BBVA, controlled by Spain's BBVA, announced that its net revenue rose to RON 209 mln (EUR 43.5 mln) in the first half of the year, up by 3.8% compared to the same period of 2019. Its net profit in the period amounted to RON 55.3 mln (EUR 11.5