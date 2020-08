Supermarket chain Mega Image sets foot in Romania's Sibiu

Supermarket chain Mega Image sets foot in Romania's Sibiu. Supermarket chain Mega Image, owned by Dutch-Belgian group Ahold Delhaize, will open its first supermarket near Sibiu, in Selimbar. The retailer plans to expand its presence in the area and has already started building its second store in Sibiu. "We are entering the market in Sibiu, and we (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]