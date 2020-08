Nasdaq-listed ON Semiconductor leases 3,200 sqm in western Bucharest

Nasdaq-listed ON Semiconductor leases 3,200 sqm in western Bucharest. ON Semiconductor, a provider of integrated circuit and semiconductor solutions, listed on the US stock exchange (Nasdaq), signed for 3,200 sqm office space in the first building of The Light project (pictured), developed by River Development. The Light One is the first of the three Class A (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]