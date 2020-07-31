Major warehouse owner CTP pours EUR 65 mln in project north of Bucharest

Major warehouse owner CTP pours EUR 65 mln in project north of Bucharest. Real estate developer CTP, the largest owner of warehouses in Romania, announced that it is investing EUR 65 million in a new project close to Bucharest that is going to be delivered starting this autumn until the end of 2021. Located in Stefanesti, Ilfov county, on a 21-hectares plot of land, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]