Ryanair reopens Bucharest-Timisoara route. Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced it will reopen its Bucharest-Timisoara route in Romania starting September 4. The airline will have three flights a week on this route. “To celebrate the relaunch of this route, Ryanair is offering seats one-way from just EUR 15.99, which must be booked (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]