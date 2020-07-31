Blue Air announces new routes from Romania's Bacau after airport expansion

Blue Air announces new routes from Romania's Bacau after airport expansion. Romanian airline Blue Air will launch five new routes from the airport in Bacau, eastern Romania, starting October 1, once its modernization works are completed, informs the air carrier through a press release. Two of the new routes are domestic, to Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. The other three (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]