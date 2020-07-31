Ambassadors of Serbia, Brazil, India, Pakistan and Poland present their letters of credence to President Iohannis

The Head of State assured them of Bucharest's support in developing relations with Romania President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the ambassadors of Serbia – Stefan Tomasevic, Brazil – Maria Laura da Rocha (photo ) India – Rahul Shrivastava, Pakistan – Zafar Iqbal (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]