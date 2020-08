Genpact Romania Profit Quadruples in 2019, to RON48.9M

Genpact Romania Profit Quadruples in 2019, to RON48.9M. Outsourcing service provider Genpact, a company with 4,000 employees in Romania, posted a turnover of RON529.7 million (EUR111.8 million) in 2019, up 18% compared with 2018, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]