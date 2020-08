BCR Group Posts EUR81.5M Profit Attributable to Majority Shareholder in 1H/2020

BCR Group Posts EUR81.5M Profit Attributable to Majority Shareholder in 1H/2020. Romanian BCR Group, owned by Austria's Erste, posted a net profit attributable to the majority shareholder of EUR81.5 million in the first half of 2020, compared with a loss of EUR24.6 million in the same period last year, Erste said in its earnings report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]