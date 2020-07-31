Deloitte Romania advised the construction materials local leader, TeraPlast Group, in the sale of its steel division to the Irish group Kingspan



Deloitte Romania advised the construction materials local leader, TeraPlast Group, in the sale of its steel division to the Irish group Kingspan.

Deloitte Romania advised TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, in the sale of its steel division to the Irish group Kingspan, global leader in insulation and building envelope solutions, which was already present on the Romanian market. The transaction refers (...)