Tariceanu: President Iohannis gave a virulent speech to inflict early elections

Tariceanu: President Iohannis gave a virulent speech to inflict early elections. President Klaus Iohannis gave a “virulent” speech on Thursday to inflict early elections, the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on private Romania TV broadcaster on Thursday evening. “This virulence is unnatural for a president who must be balanced, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]