Romania adds close to 1,300 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 50,000

Romania adds close to 1,300 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 50,000. Romania reported 1,295 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 50,886 on Friday, July 31, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. Separately, 654 patients who were retested still had the Covid-19 infection. Of the total cases, 27,007 patients have (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]