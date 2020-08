RO Police dog demonstrates correct way to wear a mask

A photo showing police dog Şuier demonstrating the proper way to wear a mask has gone viral on Facebook. The photo was posted by the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MAI) and has gathered more than 15,000 likes and 25,000 reactions in less than 24 hours. It was also shared more than 4,000 times.