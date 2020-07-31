Significant changes in public procurement - Creating procedures for the urgent resolution of public procurement disputes in Romania
Jul 31, 2020
Significant changes in public procurement - Creating procedures for the urgent resolution of public procurement disputes in Romania.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public authorities have been under pressure to rapidly change the way they work to keep their staff and citizens safe and at the same time provide extraordinary levels of support to their communities during the crisis. For procurement staff, this has included (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]