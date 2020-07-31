Senate to meet in extraordinary session for another two weeks until August 19



The Senate is called in a new extraordinary session between August 1 - 19, as an extension of the current special session, the Standing Bureau of the legislative body decided on Friday. The Senate's agenda and work schedule for the August 1 - 19 extraordinary session will be approved in Friday's plenary sitting scheduled for 13:00. The Senate's current extraordinary session ends this Friday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)