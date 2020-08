Senate to convene in extraordinary session between August 1-19

Senate to convene in extraordinary session between August 1-19. The Senate is called in a new extraordinary session between August 1 – 19, as an extension of the current special session, the Standing Bureau of the legislative body decided on Friday. The Senate’s agenda and work schedule for the August 1 – 19 extraordinary session will be approved in... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]