Germany: the largest decline in GDP since 1970

Germany: the largest decline in GDP since 1970. By Constantin Radut Germany's economy is vulnerable. The EU's economic engine is starting to stall. Many analysts fear that an economic downturn in Germany will cause a domino fall in Europe. But it's not like that. It's just a myth. A myth created after the Second World War. In those years of (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]