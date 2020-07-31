 
MAE/Italy: Measure saying people coming from Romania must self-isolate extended by 10 days
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Italian authorities have extended by ten days the measures saying people coming from Romania must self-isolate, which measure was supposed to expire on July 31. According to a press release sent by the MAE to AGERPRES on Friday and according to the official information from the Italian authorities, the persons coming to the Italian Romanian who were in Romania in the past 14 days or transited Romania need to self-isolate while being under medical supervision for a period of 14 days. The only exceptions from this rule will be the members of the freight and passengers transport crews and the navigating personnel. Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues the dialogue with the Italian authorities and will communicate publicly the novelty elements will be officially sent. MAE brings to mind that Romanian citizens can ask for consular assistance from the telephone number of the diplomatic mission and consular offices of Romania in the Italian Republic. * Romanian Embassy in Rome: +39 06.835.233.44, +39 06.835.233.52, +39 06.835.233.58, +39 06.835.233.56, +39 06.835.233.69, +39 06.835.233.71, +39 06.835.233.74, +39 345 147 3935 (emergency call); * Consulate General of Romania in Milan: +39 0240098207, +39 02.40074018, +39 366.108.1444 (emergency call); * Consulate General of Romania in Turin: +39 011 249 57 75, +39 011 249 52 64, +39 011 18 95 83 90, +39 338 756 8134 (emergency call); * Consulate General of Romania in Trieste: +39 040 411 652, +39 040 452 8136, +39 040 416 350, +39 340 8821688 (emergency call); * Consulate General of Romania in Bari: +39 080 548 1042, +39 080 546 1893, +39 080 548 4671, +39 080 546 1470, +39-334 604 2299 (emergency call); * Consulate General of Romania in Bologna: +39 051 5872120, +39 051;5872209, +39 349 1178220 (emergency call); * Consulate General of Romania in Catania: +39.095.537.909, +39 095 536 139, +39 320 965 3137 (emergency call). AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - Cristina Zaharia)  

