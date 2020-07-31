Centre for military medical scientific research to relocate at Cantacuzino Institute
Jul 31, 2020
The government adopted in its Friday meeting a draft emergency ordinance under which the Centre for Military Medical Scientific Research will be relocated to the Cantacuzino Institute. A request in this regard came from Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca. “Please approve the introduction on the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]