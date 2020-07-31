PM Orban: Gov’t to adopt GEO regarding the one billion euro available for investments
Jul 31, 2020
PM Orban: Gov’t to adopt GEO regarding the one billion euro available for investments.
The government is about to adopt a government emergency ordinance regarding the one billion euros made available as a result of the increase in the flexibility of the programmes funded with European money, meant to support the business environment, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Friday. (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]