PM Orban: Gov’t to adopt GEO regarding the one billion euro available for investments
The government is about to adopt a government emergency ordinance regarding the one billion euros made available as a result of the increase in the flexibility of the programmes funded with European money, meant to support the business environment, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Friday. (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
