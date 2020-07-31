Italy extends by ten days measures saying people coming from Romania must self-isolate. Slovenia: Persons coming from Romania will have to self-isolate



Italy extends by ten days measures saying people coming from Romania must self-isolate. Slovenia: Persons coming from Romania will have to self-isolate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Italian authorities have extended by ten days the measures saying people coming from Romania must self-isolate, which measure was supposed to expire on July 31. According to a press release sent by the MAE to AGERPRES on Friday and according to (...)