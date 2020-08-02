CTPark Bucharest North, a 65 million EUR investment of CTP, will open its first operational spaces in Autumn 2020

CTPark Bucharest North is located in Ștefănești, Ilfov County, with an operational area of the first building of 100,000 m2 The construction of the first 20,000 m2 will be inaugurated by the end of 2020 CTPark Bucharest North offers companies the ideal area for developing e-commerce or (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]