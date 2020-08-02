MAE: Belgium includes regions of Romania to COVID-19 Red Zone

MAE: Belgium includes regions of Romania to COVID-19 Red Zone. The Belgian authorities have introduced regions of Romania to the Red zone, so people coming from these areas must enter into self-isolation and take a PCR test for the detection of the novel coronavirus, carried out by the authorities in this country, informs a release of the Ministry of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]