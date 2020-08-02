|
MAE: Belgium includes regions of Romania to COVID-19 Red Zone
Aug 2, 2020
MAE: Belgium includes regions of Romania to COVID-19 Red Zone.
The Belgian authorities have introduced regions of Romania to the Red zone, so people coming from these areas must enter into self-isolation and take a PCR test for the detection of the novel coronavirus, carried out by the authorities in this country, informs a release of the Ministry of (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Romanians spend over EUR 480 million on vacation, business travels in first quarter
Romanian residents spent over EUR 480 million (RON 2.34 billion) on vacation and business travels in the first quarter of this year, of which 77.6 pct for those targeting domestic destinations, according to data centralized by the National Statistics Institute (INS).
Of the total tourist (...)
49,051 authorised individuals, legal operators registered in first 6 months of 2020, down 37.07 pct
The number of registrations of authorised individuals and legal operators dropped in the first six months of 2020 by 37.07 pct, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 49,051, of which 33,972 LLCs, according to data centralised by the National Office of Trade Register (ONRC).
Most (...)
GCS: 1.075 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania take total number to 53.186
1,075 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the last reporting, following national tests, taking the total number to 53,186, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states, (...)
GCS: 34 persons die to COVID-19 lately, take death toll to 2,413
Another 34 people have died in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, the number of deaths due to infection with the novel coronavirus on Romanian territory reaching 2,413, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday.
According to the GCS, between 1 August (10:00 am) and 2 August (...)
Ana Aslan ROL 2 hospital, reopened to admit Covid-19 patients, after facelift works
The ROL 2 hospital, erected by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) in the courtyard of the Ana Aslan Institute of Bucharest was reopened on Sunday, to admit patients in the context of coronavirus pandemic. Colonel physician Simona Ionescu, commander of the ROL 2 hospital told a news conference (...)
Iohannis: Romania, a regional model as regards the assuming of the Holocaust and the fight against anti-Semitism
Romania could be seen as a regional model as regards the assuming of the Holocaust and the fight against anti-Semitism, on Sunday said president Klaus Iohannis, answering the invitation of the organisers of the annual commemorative event at the Auschwitz-Birkenau state Museum, in a message on (...)
Report: EC opened 38 infringement cases against Romania in 2019
The European Commission opened 38 infringement cases against Romania in 2019, according to the 2019 annual report monitoring the implementation of European Union law published on Friday by the European Commission. Areas affected by infringement involving non-compliance with EU law include (...)
