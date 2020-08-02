Ana Aslan ROL 2 hospital, reopened to admit Covid-19 patients, after facelift works

Ana Aslan ROL 2 hospital, reopened to admit Covid-19 patients, after facelift works. The ROL 2 hospital, erected by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) in the courtyard of the Ana Aslan Institute of Bucharest was reopened on Sunday, to admit patients in the context of coronavirus pandemic. Colonel physician Simona Ionescu, commander of the ROL 2 hospital told a news conference (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]