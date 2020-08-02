Partner Cristina Daianu appointed Head of VentureTech practice in Dentons Romania

Partner Cristina Daianu appointed Head of VentureTech practice in Dentons Romania. Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, announces it has promoted Partner Cristina Daianu as Head of its VentureTech practice in Bucharest. While being part of the firm’s Global Emerging Growth and Venture Technology Group, she has advised and worked closely over the years with business (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]