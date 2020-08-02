49,051 authorised individuals, legal operators registered in first 6 months of 2020, down 37.07 pct

49,051 authorised individuals, legal operators registered in first 6 months of 2020, down 37.07 pct. The number of registrations of authorised individuals and legal operators dropped in the first six months of 2020 by 37.07 pct, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 49,051, of which 33,972 LLCs, according to data centralised by the National Office of Trade Register (ONRC). Most registrations were recorded in Bucharest, respectively 7,767 (minus 13.57 pct compared to January-June 2019), and in the counties of Cluj - 2,544 (minus 29.06 pct), Ilfov - 2,261 (minus 12.23 pct) and Timis -2,088 (minus 37.49 pct). On the other hand, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Ialomita - 370 (minus 48.97 pct), Tulcea - 408 (minus 42.45 pct) and Covasna - 409 (minus 40.03 pct). In no county were there increases in the number of registrations of authorised individuals and legal persons, and the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Dambovita (minus 52.92 pct), Olt (minus 52.72 pct) and Arges (minus 52.4 pct). The areas in which the most registrations were made are wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 11,926 (minus 31.44 pct), construction - 6,527 (minus 22.76 pct) and transport and storage - 5,405 (minus 2.81 pct). In June 2020, as many as 11,297 authorised individuals and legal persons were registered, most in Bucharest (1,647) and Cluj (599) and Ilfov (517).AGERPRES(AS - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mihaela Dicu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]