Romanians spend over EUR 480 million on vacation, business travels in first quarter. Romanian residents spent over EUR 480 million (RON 2.34 billion) on vacation and business travels in the first quarter of this year, of which 77.6 pct for those targeting domestic destinations, according to data centralized by the National Statistics Institute (INS). Of the total tourist expenses for vacation trips in the first quarter of 2020, 81.3 pct represented travel expenses in the country and 18.7 pct for foreign travels. The peak month for holidays in both the country and abroad was January, with 72.5 pct of total domestic travel and 63.5 pct of all foreign travel. The peak month for business trips was February for both domestic trips, with a share of 46.4 pct and for foreign travels, with a share of 43.4 pct. In the proportion of 96.3 pct foreign holidays made in the first quarter of 2020 were aimed at countries in Europe, with European Union countries accounting for 85.0 pct of all such trips. The INS states that the establishment of the state of emergency, by Decree No.195 of 16 March 2020 issued by the President of Romania, on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, has strongly affected the collection of data, especially in the case of research unfolding in households involving direct contact with respondents.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mihaela Dicu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]