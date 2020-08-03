PNL's Orban says PNL to continue collaboration with PMP

PNL's Orban says PNL to continue collaboration with PMP. The National Liberal Party (PNL) continues its collaboration with the People's Movement Party (PMP), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the PNL national leader, said on Sunday, adding that he is confident that the Liberal partners in the local elections - the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) - "will understand that for common success we have only one political opponent left, which is the Social Democratic Party (PSD)." "My only message is that we continue to collaborate with PMP, that we are open to collaboration in the Bucharest General Council, in the local district councils and that we consider them as partners. We have reached a formula between PNL and USR PLUS for many reasons - which I would not like to mention now - but from my point of view they were our partners, they are our partners in government, we rely on their support in Parliament and we will collaborate in all county councils, local councils, to form majorities and to secure good local government," Orban told B1 TV private broadcaster when asked why PMP was left out of the political agreement reached between PNL and the USR PLUS Alliance on joint candidates in the local elections in Bucharest. Orban also referenced PNL's relationship with USR PLUS and pointed out that the Liberals have so far not attacked the partners in these parties, and now it would be desirable for them to understand that the only political opponent is PSD. "I am confident that the partners will understand that for common success we must have only one political opponent, which is PSD, and I am convinced that, given that there will be campaigning ... it must not be brilliant, but common-sense campaigning to present our solutions, we stand great chances of winning all the positions," said Orban. Leaders of PNL, USR and PLUS announced on Saturday at a news conference in Piata Universitatii that they will endorse joint candidates in the local elections for the Bucharest district's mayoralties and the general mayoralty, with Orban saying that 'the modern European Right has gathered together in a joint project for Bucharest." Asked on Saturday if he had excluded the PMP from the alliance, PNL President Ludovic Orban said: "I think it is important that the strongest right-of-centre parties, after fairly long and complicated negotiations, (...) closed ranks to get a single candidate for the Bucharest City Hall : Nicusor Dan and also joint candidates for the district mayoralties." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

