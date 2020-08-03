RO authorities limit the program of bars and clubs in Bucharest and at the seaside



RO authorities limit the program of bars and clubs in Bucharest and at the seaside.

Romania’s National Council for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on Saturday (August 1) to limit the program of bars, clubs and outdoor restaurants in Bucharest and six other counties. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The measure includes Constanta county, where the most seaside resorts are located, and (...)