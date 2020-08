RO ruling party maintains leading position in electoral poll

RO ruling party maintains leading position in electoral poll. The score of Romania’s ruling party, the national Liberal Party (PNL), in the monthly polls carried by IMAS for Europa FM radio station, increased for the second month in a row to 33.4% in July, G4media.ro reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The party lost ground from 40.7% voting intentions in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]