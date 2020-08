Chinese company wins first road infrastructure contract in Romania

Chinese company wins first road infrastructure contract in Romania. Romania's public road company CNAIR signed on July 31 with Chinee construction company Sinohydro the contract for the construction of the 5.535-km ring road of Zalau city in western Romania. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The contract's value is RON 186 million (EUR 38.2 mln), without VAT. The Chinese (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]