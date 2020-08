RO organic fertilizer producer Norofert enters US market

RO organic fertilizer producer Norofert enters US market. Romanian organic fertilizer producer Norofert, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced that it registered with the US regulatory body in Ohio state four of its products that it can sell on the state's territory between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, upon the payment of a fee. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]