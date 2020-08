RO Govt approves Kurzarbeit support by end of 2020

RO Govt approves Kurzarbeit support by end of 2020. Romania's Government adopted on July 31 a package of measures aimed at supporting flexibility on the labor market, including Kurzarbeit support for companies that need a smaller part of their workforce during the crisis, Agerpres reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The cost of the package is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]