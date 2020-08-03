39 employees test positive for coronavirus at Unilever factory in Romania

39 employees test positive for coronavirus at Unilever factory in Romania. Some 39 of the 620 workers at a Unilever factory in Romania, located in Ploiesti, tested positive for coronavirus, Profit.ro reported. They were identified during a screening undertaken after one of the factory's employees showed symptoms. All of the factory's employees are (...)