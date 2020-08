Lidl Turnover Grows 24% YoY To RON9.7B In 2019

Lidl Turnover Grows 24% YoY To RON9.7B In 2019. German-held discount grocery retailer Lidl, present on the Romanian market since 2011 when it acquired retailer Plus Discount, registered a 24% increase in turnover on the year to RON9.7 billion in 2019, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on public (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]