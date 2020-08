BRD Group Posts 47% Drop In Net Profit In 1H/2020, To RON415M

BRD Group Posts 47% Drop In Net Profit In 1H/2020, To RON415M. BRD Groupe Societe Generale (BRD.RO), the third largest bank in Romania by assets, said Monday its net profit plunged 47.2% on the year to RON415 million in the first half of 2020, compared with RON787 million in the same period a year ago, influenced by a negative cost of risk, which (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]