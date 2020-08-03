 
Romania's Paar to play in last qualifying round at Palermo Ladies Open
Romanian tennis player Laura Paar will play on Monday in the last round of qualifiers for the main singles draw of the 163,103 euros Palermo Ladies Open WTA tournament, the first to take place in the WTA circuit after the interruption of the season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the second round of qualifiers, Paar, 32, world number 204, unexpectedly defeated Spaniard Aliona Bolsova, 22, world number 102 WTA, second seed of the preliminary draw, 4-6 7-5 6-4 , in two hours and 17 minutes. The Romanian player (former Laura Andrei), won 871 euros and 14 WTA singlespoints. In the decisive match for access to the main draw, Paar will face on Monday Russian Liudmila Samsonova, 21, world number 117. Compatriot Gabriela Ruse,22, world number 177 WTA, was defeated in the second round of qualifiers by Slovenian Kaja Juvan, 19, world number 121 WTA, 2-6 6-1 6-2, in an hour and 38 minutes. Ruse will receive 758 euros and 10 WTA points for her performance. Three Romanians entered directly on the main singles draw, and on Monday Sorana Cirstea will play in the first round Italian wildcard Sara Errani, while Irina Begu will also face today German Laura Siegemund. Patricia Tig will be up against fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit (Estonia). No less than seven Romanian women are on the doubles draw. In the first round, N.2 Raluca Olar/Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, will play Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) / Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia). Irina Begu and Gabriela Ruse will be paired up and meet in the first round the Dutch Bibiane Schoofs/Rosalie van der Hoek duo, while Cristina Dinu and Andreea Mitu will play the Italians Giulia Gatto-Monticone/Jasmine Paolini. Laura Paar will pair up with German Julia Wachaczyk will play top seed Spanish duo Georgina Garcia-Perez/Sara Sorribes-Tormo. Elena Bogdan will play alongside the Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani today the Ulrikke Eikeri (Norway)/Elixane Lechemia (France) double. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

